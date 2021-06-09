New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday said it has debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group from engagement in any NHAI project for six months.

NHAI said the firm was engaged for consultancy services of authority engineer for supervision of 4-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in Jharkhand.

The company failed to perform the assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement, NHAI added.

A show cause notice was issued to the firm on account of deficiencies in consultancy services, it said.

NHAI said it relies on the consultants for maintaining quality and supervision of the projects.

The Authority added that it had warned all the consultants to perform duties strictly as per the terms of reference (ToR) to ensure good quality of work and were told that otherwise, strict action will be taken against all deficient consultants.

Earlier, Theme Engineering Services Pvt Ltd was also debarred by NHAI for six months for poor quality works.

NHAI said it has launched quality checking drive where all the projects are being checked by special teams of experts being sent from headquarters.

These expert teams are also checking the performance of consultants who are supposed to monitor the construction quality, it added. HRS hrs

