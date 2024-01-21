Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Three Nigerians, including a woman, were arrested for selling cocaine, the City Police said on Sunday.

On the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, police team led by Inspectors are closely monitoring and taking steps to arrest those who are selling ganja and other drugs, an official release said.

Based on information, a team led by the Inspector of Police, Aminjikarai police station, nabbed a Nigerian drug peddler from near Shenoy Nagar Metro rail station on Saturday night.

Based on his confession, his wife and another accomplice who were involved in the case were also nabbed, it said.

The police recovered 1 kg cocaine, Rs 2 lakh in cash and 6 cell phones from them.

