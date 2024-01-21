The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lucknow, will be held on January 22 at 12:20 pm. Dozens of VVIP guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders from the country, will be attending the ceremony. As per reports, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country. As per historical records, the worship of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the same site started when their idols were installed in 1949. The infant form of Rama, an avatar of Vishnu, is the presiding deity of the temple. The temple will be 250 feet wide, 380 feet long and 161 feet (49 m) high. On its completion, the temple complex will be the world's third-largest Hindu temple. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Photos and HD Wallpapers: Pics, Videos and Images That Give You a Glimpse of the Majestic Temple at Lord Ram's Birthplace.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is designed in the Gurjara-Chaulukya style of Nagara style architecture. It will be a three-story structure, with each floor having a height of 20 feet. In this article, learn about the construction process, the materials used in Ram Mandir construction, the temple's built-up area, bronze panels, the parikrama path and more.

Construction material used in Ram Mandir

The temple's construction materials include pink stone and sandstone mostly coming from Bansi Paharpur. Architect Chandrakant Sompura, who designed the temple, said the materials used in the construction are known for their durability and strength. Moreover, he said that the stones from Bansi Paharpur are said to get stronger as the years pass by. Reports stated that more than two lakh bricks with ‘Sri Rama’ etched on them in a number of different languages were used to lay the temple's foundation. Also, a total of 17,000 granite stones, each weighing 2 tons, were used in the temple. Pran Pratishtha Live Telecast in Prayagraj: Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony To Be Telecasted Live on LED Screens at Over 280 Places.

Built-up Area of Ram Mandir

Talking about the temple architecture and construction material, temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra was quoted in reports saying that iron has not been used in its construction, and copper has been used to link stone blocks. The built-up area of the temple is 2.5 acres. If the ‘parikrama path’ is included, the total area of the complex is about eight acres. Ninety bronze panels will depict the life and duties performed by Lord Ram, Mishra added.

In January 2023, two 60-million-year-old Shaligram rocks, 26 tonnes and 14 tonnes, respectively, were sent from the Gandaki River in Nepal. These rocks were used to carve the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Parikrama Path

The Ram Mandir will be connected with the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama Marg, which will be converted into a four-lane road. As per reports, the state government of Uttar Pradesh sanctioned ₹ 1,166 crore for the four-lane project of Parikrama Marg. As the city prepares for the grand consecration ceremony on January 22, the roads in Ayodhya will enhance accessibility to the Ram Temple.

In 2019, the Supreme Court, in a historic verdict, paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust in Ayodhya. The court had ruled that the 2.77 acres of the disputed land where the demolished 16th century-era Babri Masjid once stood would remain with a Central government receiver and be handed over to the trust within three months of the ruling for the construction of the temple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).