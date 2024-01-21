Lord Ram, a central figure in Hindu mythology and an incarnation of the god Vishnu, is a part of the lineage of the Ikshvaku dynasty. According to the famous texts Vishnu Purana and Valmiki Ramayana, the ancestors of Rama are Brahma, Marichi, Kashyapa, Vivasvan (Surya) and Shraddhadeva Manu. The famous personalities of Suryavamsha as per the Vishnu Purana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramakatha Rasavahini, Bhagavata Purana, and Raghuvamsha Charitram are Ikshvaku, Vikushi, Kakusta, etc. According to Hinduism, the city of Kosala and Ayodhya was founded by Manu (the earliest Prajapati) and by his son Ikshvaku, whose descendant was Rama. Are Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas the Same? Know the Difference Between Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana and Sant Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas Epics.

Ancestors of Lord Ram

Brahma: The Hindu god of creation.

Manu: The legendary first human in Hinduism, considered the progenitor of humanity.

Ikshvaku: He was the founder of the Ikshvaku dynasty and the ancestor of Lord Ram. Ram Lalla’s Idol Details: Height, Weight and Everything You Need to Know About Lord Ram’s Idol Placed Inside Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram’s Immediate Family

Dasharatha: Lord Ram's father and the king of Ayodhya. He had three wives- Kausalya, Kaikeyi, and Sumitra.

Kausalya: Lord Ram's mother, and Dasharatha's chief queen.

Kaikeyi: One of Dasharatha's wives and the mother of Bharata.

Sumitra: Another wife of Dasharatha and the mother of twins Lakshmana and Shatrughna.

Lord Ram was the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. He is revered as a deity in Hinduism and the protagonist of the epic Ramayana. He was married to Sita (Janaki), the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Lakshmana, Shatrughna and Bharata were Lord Ram’s younger brothers known for their companionship, valour and their devotion towards him.

Descendants of Lord Ram

Lord Ram's lineage is believed to continue through his sons Lava and Kusha. Lava was the elder son of Lord Ram and Sita. Lava ruled over the region of Shravasti. Kusha was the younger son of Lord Ram and Sita, who ruled over the region of Kushavati (modern-day Kushinagar).

