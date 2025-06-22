New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) NLC India Ltd on Sunday said its arm has bagged a contract from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) for the development of standalone battery energy storage system projects.

This is the first large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project to be undertaken by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL Group).

"NLC India Renewables Ltd, a wholly owned Subsidiary of NLC India Ltd, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with an aggregate capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh, with complete two cycles of charging/discharging for on-demand usage," the PSU said in a filing to the BSE.

The projects will be implemented under the build-own-operate model with viability gap funding support, it said.

The project has been awarded through competitive bidding.

NLC India Ltd reported over four-fold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 468.46 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

NLC is a public sector company engaged in lignite mining and power generation. It has diversified into renewable energy and coal mining business in India and abroad.

