Latest News | No Fresh COVID-19 Case in Mizoram in 24 Hrs

Aizawl, Jun 19 (PTI) No new case of novel coronavirus was registered in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, government sources said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Department of Information and Public Relations, all 814 samples tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday have reported negative for COVID-19.

Of the 814 samples, 260 were from Lunglei district, 171 from Champhai, 89 from Serchhip, 87 from Lawngtlai, 69 from Aizawl, 72 from Saitual, 60 from Khawzawl and six from patients undergoing treatment at ZMC, the statement maintained.

Eight Covid-19 patients will be discharged from the medical college on Friday, as they have tested negative twice for the disease, an official said.

They will be officially declared "recovered" upon discharge from the hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram continues to stand at 130, of which 121 are active patients.

The first patient, who had tested positive on March 24, was discharged from hospital on May 9.

