2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Flagship SUV Launched in India at Rs 99.90 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications

Mercedes-Benz India, the German luxury carmaker has finally launched the new flagship 2020 GLS SUV in India. Launched at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala), both the petrol and diesel variants are offered at the same price point. Notably, this is the second launch by the German carmaker in India. The company launched AMG C63 Coupe and AMG GT R in the country last month. The new GLC 2020 comes in India as a CKD route and it will be assembled at its facility in Pune. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mum Dolores Aveiro Receives Mercedes As Mother’s Day Gift, Praises CR7's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (See Pic).

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Flagship SUV Launched in India (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

On the exterior front, the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC now comes with a bolder octagonal grille that is flanked by Multibeam LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV also gets a larger air inlet grille and a chrome-plated under-guard at the front apron. At the rear, there is a two-piece LED tail lamps with a 3D pattern, chrome finished twin exhaust tips and more. Dimensionally, the GLS has now grown bigger wherein the length and width have been increased by 77 mm and 22 mm respectively. The company has also stretched the wheelbase by 60 mm.

On the inside, the SUV now comes with Mercedes' latest MBUX system along with features such as two 11.6-inch displays for the second-row seats, Mercedes' latest-gen driver assistance system, heated seats, and 5-zone climate control, and several other features.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Flagship SUV Launched in India (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

Coming to the mechanical front, the SUV is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol unit is a new 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 362 PS of maximum power against a peak torque of 500 Nm. The SUV comes with an integrated starter generator for EQ Boost functionality. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit which is tuned to produce 330 PS and 700 Nm of power figures. The SUV with a petrol unit is claimed to sprint to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds. The diesel iteration can hit 100 kmph from standstill in just 6.3 seconds.

