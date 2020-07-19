Panaji, July 19: A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goa's Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited. Also Read | Remdesivir Black Marketing Racket Busted by Maharashtra FDA in Mumbai, 7 Arrested.

"We will select ten volunteers from Goa whose swab samples would be sent to Delhi before starting the actual trials on them tomorrow," said Dhananjay Lad, who is heading the trials at Redkar Hospital, told PTI.

"We are not randomizing. We are first checking their eligibility for the tests. We will be conducting the trials after we get reports from Delhi," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)