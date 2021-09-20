Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice on a petition challenging the election of AIADMK's R Viswanathan from Natham Assembly constituency in Dindigul district, in the April 2021 elections.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Justice N Seshasayee ordered the notice, returnable in six weeks, while entertaining the petition from the unsuccessful DMK candidate M A Andiambalam, today.

Also Read | AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2021.

The petition sought to declare the election of the returned candidate Viswanathan, as illegal and void.

Petitioner's senior counsel P Wilson contended the elected candidate had suppressed certain material facts in Form 26 (nomination affidavit) and misused the government machinery. He had also caused disturbances during the election meetings and indulged in corrupt practices of bribing the voters with cash, counsel said.

He distributed sarees, liquor bottles and distributed Rs 10,000 each to 926 women self-help groups (SHGs). He had, thus, spent about Rs. 34.26 crore, over and above the limit prescribed by the Election Commission, Wilson added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)