New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said its group commercial generation capacity reached 74,758 MW with the beginning of commercial electricity supply from 800MW unit at its Telangana Super Thermal project.

"NTPC Ltd successfully announces the commercial operation of Unit-2 (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Stage-I (2X800 MW) with effect from 00:00 Hrs. of 01.03.2024 (Thursday midnight)," a company statement said.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

With the successful commissioning of Unit-2, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC reaches an impressive 58,638 MW.

It also stated that in the group category, NTPC's commercial capacity has reached 74,758 MW.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)