New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC has invited bids from developers to build a 900-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic parks in Cuba.

"NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy producer, invites bids from developers to build the solar PV parks in the Republic of Cuba," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Moto Tab G70 LTE With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

NTPC, a corporate partner of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), has been chosen as the preferred partner for the implementation of the solar PV parks by the Government of Cuba.

The Union Electrica de Cuba (UNE) and NTPC will work in unison for the implementation of the 900-MW solar PV parks in Cuba.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 Investigator, Supervisor Posts on becil.com, Check Details Here.

The Government of Cuba, through its Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), has taken the support of ISA for the implementation of 900-MW solar PV parks spread in 175 locations across all 15 provinces of Cuba.

NTPC, under ISA Program-6, will support UNE and MINEM in this selection process, signing of project agreements and overseeing the project implementation till commissioning.

This 900-MW project, which is part of the 2,100-MW solar project implementation target of Cuba, is aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The annual generation is expected to be 2,400 megawatt-hour.

The request for qualification (RFQ) tender process will start from March 2022 till May 2022. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)