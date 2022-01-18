New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched the Moto Tab G70 LTE tablet in the Indian market. The tab is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage and features an 11-inch display. The Moto Tab G70 LTE comes only on one configuration - 4GB + 64GB, priced at Rs 21,999. Motorola Edge 20 Now Available for Pre-Order in India via Flipkart.

Moto Tab G70 comes with an 11-inch 2k display with a resolution of 2,000x1,200 pixels 400 nits of peak brightness.

The new #mototabg70LTE is #BornToEntertain by giving you a visual experience that is bound to leave you spellbound. Get ready to make its striking visuals yours at just ₹21,999. Head to @Flipkart and pre-order yours now! #gomotog https://t.co/o6JA6KBm4s — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 18, 2022

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 12 nm chipset with two Cortex-A76 cores, six A55s. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for optics, Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8MP on the front for video calls and selfies. The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box on the software front. It features Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).