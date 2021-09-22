Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 22 (PTI) District-level officers in Odisha are on an exposure visit to Ganjam district from Wednesday to witness the implementation of various government schemes.

The main objective of the exposure visit of the officers is to replicate the same in their districts, Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said.

Over 700 officials of 29 districts will visit the district in phases till October 25.

On the first day, around 65 officers of Khordha, Kalahandi and Boudh districts visited Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Sanakhemundi, Digapahandi, Aska, Hinjili, Sheragada, Purushottampur, Kukudakhandi, Rangeilunda blocks and Berhampur city, an official said.

They witnessed the transformed high schools under the 5T initiatives, and also inspected different projects set up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Immediately after assuming charge for the fifth time in a row in 2019, Patnaik had launched the 5T initiative (Technology, Transparency, Teamwork and Time leading to Transformation) model of governance.

The projects include rural parks, rural tourist circuits, model ponds, hatcheries, and Anganwadi centres, libraries and others, the official said.

“We will discuss with the Ganjam Collector and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director about the implementation of the schemes,” said an officer from Kalahandi district.

Last month, over 100 MLAs and MPs had visited the district and expressed happiness after witnessing the school transformation projects in Hinjili and Sheragad blocks.

The job created under the MGNREGA has helped the rural people to sustain their livelihood amid the pandemic, DRDA Project Director Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb said.

Ganjam district stood first in the implementation of the MGNREGA, generating the highest person-days of work in the state in the current fiscal.

The district generated 1.89-crore person-days of work till Tuesday.

The district has also ranked first in providing 100 days of work.

Till Tuesday, the district provided 100 days of work to 36,454 households and incurred expenditure of over Rs 370 crore during the period, officials said.

