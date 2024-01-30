Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Domestic electric mobility firm Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) plans to manufacture green hydrogen-powered small commercial vehicles, including three-wheelers, in the country and has partnered with a French company.

The joint entity Hydrogen Intelligence SA will be based in France, with a subsidiary in India.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the 48th Raising Day of India’s Maritime Armed Force.

OSM Founder Uday Narang on Tuesday told PTI that the entity is looking to raise USD 25 million from the US and European markets to expand its business.

Hydrogen Intelligence SA will be showcasing a hydrogen-powered three-wheeler at the ninth edition of the three-day hydrogen show, Hyvolution, which commenced in Paris on Tuesday, Hydrogen Intelligence co-founder and OSM founder Uday Narang said.

Also Read | PM Modi Quotes on Mahatma Gandhi: Observe Martyrs’ Day 2024 With These Memorable Sayings by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Father of the Nation.

"We have set up a joint entity with a French partner to produce green hydrogen-powered vehicles for the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) segment, including three-wheelers and 1-tonne capacity trucks in the country.

"We have already developed a three-wheeler with this technology, which we are going to showcase at the Hyvolution show in Paris," Narang told PTI.

The company will be 50 per cent owned by OSM, and the remaining 50 per cent by the French partner, he said, adding that the hardware and product will be provided by OSM, while the underlying technology will be provided by Hydrogen Intelligence.

"We are investing Rs 20 crore in the venture and are looking to raise USD 25-million from the European and US markets for expanding business," he said.

The France-based company will have its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with plans to produce 5,000 vehicles per month initially and then scale it up to 10,000 vehicles a month by 2026, Narang said.

"The dedicated facility is expected to be commissioned by March 2025 and with that will began the commercial production of vehicles as well," Narang said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)