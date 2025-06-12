Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) One District-One Product is an ambitious initiative, which aims to promote a specific product in each district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

The scheme will help in promoting regional development, creating employment opportunities, and promoting local products at the national and international level, he said in a statement issued here.

Reviewing the progress of work on the ongoing and proposed developmental projects in Dharamshala and various sub-divisions of Kangra district, including the construction of Ekta Mall (PM Unity Mall) in Dharamshala.

Unity Mall is being established in the state to promote the One District One Product concept.

He said that the work of land transfer and forest-related approvals should be completed soon for the construction of all the projects in the Kangra district.

The chief minister said there are immense possibilities for investment in the hospitality sector in the state. This will also create employment, and self-employment opportunities and will also strengthen the economy of the region.

