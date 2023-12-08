Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 8 (PTI) One passenger died and 18 were injured when a Rajasthan Roadways bus overturned after hitting a motorcycle and ramming into a divider in Bundi district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway (NH) 52 near Dhakni circle under the Hindoli police station area, they said.

The Rajasthan Roadways bus overturned this afternoon after hitting a motorcycle and ramming into a divider. One passenger died and 18 were injured in the accident. It is likely that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting the motorcycle, Circle Inspector Manoj Sikarwal said.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured with the help of locals. The injured were taken to the Bundi district hospital, he said.

One of the passengers, Govind Meena (50), a resident of Tonk district, was critically injured and was referred to MBS Hospital here. He died on the way to the hospital, he added.

Three-four injured passengers are undergoing treatment while the others have been discharged, police said.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted briefly due to the accident.

