Thane, Apr 28 (PTI)Various Brahmin organisations in Thane have announced the cancellation of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary celebrations scheduled for April 30 to express solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

For several years, these organisations have been at the forefront of celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram with grand events and public festivities.

The decision to cancel festivities was announced jointly by the community leaders.

"Instead of public festivities, we will offer flowers and perform traditional worship (puja) to Lord Parshuram privately on his Jayanti," a statement read.

