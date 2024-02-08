Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) Municipal and Nagar panchayat presidents, municipal councillors, block heads and district panchayat members of the Samajwadi Party, BSP, AAP and the Congress joined the BJP here in large numbers along with their supporters on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, the party's state unit president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present at the party headquarters on the occasion.

Choudhary said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, people of various other parties are getting inspired to join the BJP because of its continuously growing support base and the public welfare schemes of the party's governments in the country and the state.

"I welcome everyone, including hundreds of leaders from INDIA bloc, into the BJP family," he said.

"I am confident that each of you will play a vital role in spreading the unique and inspiring policies, public welfare schemes, and accomplishments of the BJP to the people. Let's work together to secure a significant victory for the BJP and Narendra Modi…," the BJP leader said.

Pathak said that the BJP family was continuously growing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

