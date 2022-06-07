New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) PB Fintech co-founder and CEO Yashish Dahiya on Tuesday offloaded nearly 38 lakh shares of the company for Rs 230 crore through an open market transaction.

PB Fintech operates the online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Dahiya sold a total of 37,69,471 shares of PB Fintech.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 610.24 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 230 crore.

Also Read | DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 56 Scientists Posts on drdo.gov.in, Check Here.

However, buyers of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

PB Fintech shares fell by 11.92 per cent to close at Rs 580.25 on NSE on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)