Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) The people in power now are weakening the Constitution while the country is still benefitting from the decisions made by Rajiv Gandhi as prime minister decades ago, Congress leader Tika Ram Jully said here on Wednesday, slamming the BJP.

Addressing a programme held at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters to mark the former prime minister's death anniversary, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said, "Rajiv Gandhi strengthened the Constitution and gave democratic rights to the people living in villages."

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

"But the people in power today are engaged in weakening the Constitution," he said.

He said the decisions taken by Gandhi as prime minister still play an important role in the country's development.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

The opposition party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 by misleading the youth.

"Eleven years have passed, but he has not done any work for the youth. Neither did he give them employment, nor did he reduce inflation. Instead, he worked to attack the interests of the youth," he added.

Addressing the event, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The people who are in power never sacrificed lives, but they are spreading false propaganda with baseless things against our great Congress leaders who have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)