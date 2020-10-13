New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Pernod Ricard India Foundation and WWF India on Tuesday announced a partnership to secure the future of wild elephants in Assam.

"Pernod Ricard India Foundation and WWF India aim to conserve the Asian elephant through effective human-elephant conflict management in Assam.

"The project will work across 150 villages in Kamrup, Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Nagaon districts and train community members on effective situation management by developing a toolkit and forming anti-depredation squads, which would help them protect their property, crops, and lives," a joint statement said.

