Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) A person was arrested from a village near the Sunderban forest in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Saturday after around 13 kg of deer meat was recovered from his possession, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest personnel raided the house of the person at Baikunthapur village in Kultali, Chief Wildlife Warden Vinod Kumar Yadav told reporters.

Also Read | State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking: Andhra Pradesh Retains 1st Rank, UP Wrests 2nd Spot From Telangana; Check Full List.

The man, identified as Manindranath Das, was arrested from his residence and 13 kg of deer meat was found in his possession. Forty snares were also seized during the raid, the senior forest official said.

The poacher was in the custody of Maipith Coastal police station and being interrogated, he said.

Also Read | National Education Policy 2020: Gujarat Will Be First to Implement NEP, Says CM Vijay Rupani.

"We will continue with such raids taking the help of police," Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)