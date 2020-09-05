New Delhi, September 5: The central government on Saturday unveiled the 'State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking'. The list is based on the measures enacted by the state to digitise information, eliminate red tapism, improve ease of doing business and adopting transparency. Andhra Pradesh has succeeded in retaining the first rank. 'Situation Demands Fresh Mindset, Human-Centric Development', Says PM Modi in 1st Speech After GDP Jolt.

Andhra Pradesh, during the tenure of Chandrababu Naidu as well as his successor and incumbent Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, has taken concerted efforts to create an environment conducive for business. The state had claimed the first spot in the 2018 rankings as well.

Neighbouring Telangana, which had claimed the second rank in the list prepared last year, has now slipped behind Uttar Pradesh. The state has recorded a massive jump, as UP was placed on the 12th spot in 2018 rankings.

State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 Ranking: Check Full List

Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/G6HIzKVgSk pic.twitter.com/2SA7PXnSw1 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

The State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 focuses on areas like "access to information and transparency, single window system, construction permit enablers and land administration", among others, said a statement issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a wing o the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

"Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while releasing the rankings for this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).