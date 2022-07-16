Hazaribag (Jharkhand), July 16 (PTI) Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized over 56 kg of ganja from their possession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district.

The two peddlers carrying luggage wanted to board a Delhi-bound bus without going through luggage screening process at the bus stand on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Banxso is the Ultimate Investment Medium for Generation Z and Millenials.

The bus staff informed the police. A police team went to the spot and searched the luggage of the two and found over 56.20 kg of ganja.

The cost of the seized contraband was estimated to be worth around Rs 13 lakh.

Also Read | SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Assistant Manager Positions at sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The two persons were arrested and a case under NDPS Act was registered against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)