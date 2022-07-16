The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions. Eligible candidates should apply online at SEBI's official website, sebi.gov.in.

The deadline for applications is July 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill 24 positions in the stream of information technology.

Educational qualifications

A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline or a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/information technology from a recognised University/Institute is required for the position.

Application fee

Candidates from the unreserved/OBC/EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while candidates from the SC/ ST/ PwBD categories must only pay an intimation fee of Rs 100.

Age limit

An eligible candidate must be under 30 on June 30, 2022. The upper age limit has been relaxed for candidates from the reserved categories.

How to apply

1) Go to the official website sebi.gov.in

2) Go to 'Careers'

3) Click on 'SEBI Recruitment Exercise-Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2022-Information Technology Stream-Online Application Link'

4) Register yourself and then log in with the credentials

5) Complete the application form by attaching the required documents and make the payment

6) Submit and save the application

Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 14, 2022

Closing date of application: July 31, 2022

Phase I online exam and Paper 1 of Phase II exam: August 27, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II exam: September 24, 2022

Phase III interview: Dates will be informed

Selection process

Candidates will have to go through a three phase process. Phase I will be an online screening examination, under which two papers will be conducted for a duration of 60 mins each. Phase II will be an online examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each and Phase III will be an interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview.

