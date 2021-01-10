Puducherry, Jan 10 (PTI) Employees of the department of Electricity in Puducherry will go on indefinite strike from Monday to protest the Centre's move to privatise power distribution in the union territory.

A release from Joint Action Committee of the engineers and others in the department said on Sunday that a strike notice had already been served on December 29.

The committee feared that privatisation or converting the department into a corporation would bring in its wake serious hardships to the consumers.

"The committee resolved that the employees and engineers go on indefinite strike from Monday to protest the privatisation move," it said.

