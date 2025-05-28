New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Health-tech platform Practo on Wednesday said it has launched operations in the UAE, with an aim to support patients in the gulf region.

Users in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah can now discover and book appointments with verified doctors and access thousands of patient reviews to make informed healthcare decisions, the company said in a statement.

Practo already has more than 31,000 doctors, 3,000 healthcare facilities, and 50,000 monthly active UAE users on the platform, it noted.

"Practo's expansion strategy reflects our commitment to making Indian healthcare innovations accessible globally," Practo Co-founder & CEO Shashank ND said in a statement.

Following profitability achievement in FY24 and sustained performance with positive cash flows in FY25, the platform is excited to extend reach in the UAE, he added.

"The initial response in the UAE has been encouraging, and we appreciate the confidence placed in us by both healthcare providers and patients. This is just the beginning as we scale our efforts to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide," Shashank ND stated.

With many users travelling between India and the Gulf for medical or personal reasons, Practo's cross-border presence now enables seamless continuity of care.

The platform allows UAE-based users to access leading Indian providers, and vice versa, supporting patients across both geographies with trusted, connected healthcare, it said.

