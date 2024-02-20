New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all deputy district education officers to complete the process of inclusion of social workers in the newly constituted School Management Committees (SMCs) by February 28, officials said on Tuesday.

The process was withheld in November 2023 after the Directorate of Education (DoE) found anomalies in the selection process of the social workers.

The DoE has also issued a set of guidelines for the inclusion process, the officials said.

Any person who wishes to apply for the assignment of 'social worker' in a School Management Committee must have very strong aptitude and a natural inclination towards serving the cause of education, they said.

According to the DoE, no person in government employment shall be allowed to register as a 'social worker' and no person registered as a worker of a political party will be allowed either.

"Only those social workers shall be allowed who agree to produce an undertaking that they will participate in maximum number of the meetings of the SMC. In case, a member fails to attend even 50 per cent of the meetings, his membership of SMC is liable to be cancelled," a circular from DoE said.

It further said that only female social workers will be permitted to work in girls' schools.

For co-ed and boys' schools, both male and female social workers will be eligible to apply.

One social worker will not be allowed to be a member of more than two SMCs and the worker must reside or work in the vicinity of the school concerned.

