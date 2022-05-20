New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Shares of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services on Friday made its debut with nearly 5 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 630.

The stock listed at Rs 660, reflecting a jump of 4.76 per cent on the BSE.

Also Read | Meta Launches WhatsApp Cloud API for Businesses.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 650, a gain of 3.17 per cent.

The initial public offer of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services was subscribed 1.22 times earlier this month.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Expected to Reach Kerala Early Next Week; Severe Heatwave in Rajasthan Today.

The Rs 538.61-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 595-630 per share.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and is among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commission received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)