According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha in the next five days. Light rain is also expected in these areas, which will reduce the heat of summer.

Strong winds are expected in Delhi on Friday, as per IMD. Meanwhile, the heat wave continues in the national capital. Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded a notch above normal at 27.5 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Hit Kerala on May 27, Says IMD

After reaching the Andaman and Nicobar Islands early, the Southwest Monsoon is moving towards Kerala and the Meteorological Department has predicted its arrival in the state by the middle of next week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday evening, "Conditions will remain favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into Kerala by the end of the week." Weather Update: Dry Spell Over Northwest India Continues, 78% Less Pre-Monsoon Showers

If the Southwest Monsoon starts over Kerala by the end of this week, it will be for the first time in recent years. Earlier in 2009, the monsoon had reached Kerala on 23 May. Earlier, the Meteorological Department had predicted the onset of monsoon in Kerala by May 27, five days ago. Normally monsoon reaches Kerala on 1st June.

The weather department said that heavy rains are also expected in Kerala and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka for several days of the week. After some respite, the temperature rose across northwestern India on Thursday and Barmer recorded a temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, which is the highest maximum temperature in the country.

