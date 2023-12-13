Puducherry, Dec 13 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday condemned the incident in the Lok Sabha today where two intruders jumped from the visitors gallery into the House and used gas canisters to spread yellow smoke causing panic.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the incident was a threat to national integration and the country's sovereignty. He urged the Centre to take stern action against the evil forces that caused a threat to the security of the nation.

Rangasamy said a similar attempt on the "temple of democracy" had been foiled in 2001. He said that the Centre should take very stern action against the perpetrators of the attack and the people should also extend full cooperation to the government in its steps to rein in the evil forces.

