Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday approved a 14-point action plan as a part of the Integrated State Water Plan to preserve and replenish groundwater in the state.

Chairing a meeting of the Water Resources department, the chief minister expressed concern over the rate at which the groundwater level is lowering and said the situation is alarming as 115 out of a total 153 blocks in the state are over-exploited.

Mann said that as per the plan, Punjab will be divided into different catchment areas, thereby regulating water flow, soil erosion and retaining essential nutrients, according to an official statement.

He said that the focus will also be identifying aquifer characteristics and topography. Rainfall and runoff data will be identified in low-lying areas under catchment, he said.

The plan should aim to bring around 15,79,379 hectares of area under various water-efficient techniques, such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, instead of conventional irrigation methods to reduce the net water demand, he said and batted for establishing water user associations.

The CM said that these associations will monitor water management and issues related to water distribution for farmers by directly engaging with them.

Mann envisioned that this will benefit in cleaning the canal, avoiding water wastage and maintaining the canal and water courses.

He also said that canal water will be supplied to industries, too, for which potential users will be identified as it will reduce pressure on groundwater.

Efforts must also be made to find other sustainable sources, explore deep aquifers and promote the use of surface water.

