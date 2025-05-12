Jalandhar, May 12 (PTI) Punjab cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat on Monday inaugurated a new fire station, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.29 crore, at the sports and surgical complex here.

Horticulture, Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare Minister Bhagat, while expressing his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, said this project will assist in timely control of fire incidents.

Bhagat said the area is known for its sports, surgical, leather, and rubber industries and having a fire station here will ensure a prompt response in case of any fire-related emergencies.

The cabinet minister informed that the fire station is equipped with four vehicles -- one with a capacity of 12,000 litres, two of 6,000-litre capacity each and one rescue tender.

An underground water storage tank with a capacity of 1 lakh litres has also been constructed, supported by a 20-horsepower motor, he said.

Bhagat emphasised that under the leadership of CM Mann, the state government is making continuous efforts for the development of the state.

He said the government is addressing the long-pending demands of the people in a systematic manner and is committed to strengthening the basic infrastructure of both urban and rural areas.

The minister reiterated his commitment to making the city more beautiful through continued development works.

On this occasion, Mayor Vineet Dhir congratulated the residents on the establishment of the fire station and said this would further strengthen the administration's capacity to tackle fire incidents.

