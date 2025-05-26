Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested a prime accused in a murder case from Tarn Taran after a brief exchange of fire and recovered a pistol along with three live cartridges from his possession, officials said on Monday.

Accused Rahul Singh was the main shooter in the broad daylight murder of Jagdeep Mola, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

Mola was shot dead in Tarn Taran by two bike-borne youths, when he was going somewhere on his motorcycle on March 5.

The DGP said Rahul has a criminal background and is involved in several cases.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend his associates, the officials said.

Additional Director General of Police of AGTF, Promod Ban, said the arrest followed a brief exchange of fire, when the police team attempted to take the accused into custody at Bath village in Tarn Taran.

Rahul opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape, but was injured in retaliatory firing and subsequently overpowered and arrested, Ban added.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Rana said that investigations are underway to apprehend Rahul's associates linked to this murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)