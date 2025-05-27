Kapurthala (Pb), May 27 (PTI) Two persons, who were involved in many snatching incidents, were nabbed following an exchange of fire with police, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Labh Singh and Joga Singh, who were residents of Latianwal village, were involved in many snatching incidents at gunpoint

Police had information that they were roaming in the Mand area of Dhilwan here.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said a police team signalled a motorcycle to stop but they opened fire at cops. In retaliatory action, the accused suffered bullet injuries.

They have been admitted to a local hospital here.

Two country-made pistols and three live rounds have been recovered from their possession.

