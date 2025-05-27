Mumbai, May 27: Gaining rapid popularity across Assam, the Bodoland Lottery has emerged as a prominent name among state-run draws. Organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, May 27, will be announced shortly. Participants can check the winning ticket numbers for Tuesday’s lucky draw here. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared three times a day—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—on the official website.

The Bodoland Lottery Results are available in PDF format on the official, ad-free portal bodolotteries.com, where users can access the complete winners’ list and ticket numbers. Popular draws such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi remain favourites among Assam’s lottery players, alongside the Bodoland lottery. With growing participation from enthusiasts, these results are eagerly awaited each day. Scroll below to find out where you can check the complete Bodoland Lottery results for today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland LotteryResult is officially announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the website bodolotteries.com. Known for its ad-free and user-friendly interface, the site allows players to access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. This PDF includes the complete list of winners along with their ticket numbers. Click here to check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF.

At least 13 states—including Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Assam—legally run government-regulated lotteries across India. These state lotteries are held daily or weekly and offer both paper tickets and online formats. Strict oversight ensures fair play, and results are consistently published for public access. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lotteries can be thrilling and offer the chance of sudden winnings, but it's important to play wisely. LatestLY encourages participants to treat lotteries as entertainment, not a way to earn money. Always set a budget and avoid spending beyond your means.

