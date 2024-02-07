New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said high quality goods and services are important in all aspects of life and development of that culture will help promote the country's economic growth.

He said the Indian consumers want good quality products and services.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

"Quality is important in all aspects of life," he said here at a function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)