Latest News | Quick Routes Int'l Exits Zinka Logistics; Pares 9% Stake for Rs 672 Cr

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Quick Routes International on Tuesday exited Zinka Logistics Solutions by selling a 9 per cent stake in the company for Rs 672 crore through open market transactions.

Zinka Logistics Solutions is the parent entity of logistics unicorn Blackbuck.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Quick Routes International sold more than 1.59 crore shares in two tranches, representing a 9 per cent stake in Zinka Logistics.

The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 420.06-420.25 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 671.76 crore.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In a separate transaction on the NSE, Peak XV Partners' affiliate Peak XV Partners Investments VI disposed of 12.10 lakh shares in Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 53 crore.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 444.71 per piece, taking the deal size to Rs 53.84 crore.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Nomura India acquired a total of 83.87 lakh shares or cumulatively a 4.73 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Zinka Logistics.

Details of the other buyers of Zinka Logistics' shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, private equity firm Accel through its affiliates -- Accel India IV (Mauritius) and Accel Growth Fund V -- divested a 2.7 per cent stake in Zinka Logistics Solutions for Rs 204 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 420.04-420.29 per piece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 203.78 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 9.52 lakh shares of Zinka Logistics for Rs 40 crore, as per the data on the BSE.

Details of the other buyers of Zinka Logistics Solutions' shares could not be identified on the exchange.

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions rose 1.43 per cent to close at Rs 443.75 apiece on the BSE, and it went up by 0.96 per cent to settle at Rs 441.85 per piece on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)