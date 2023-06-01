Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Global hospitality company Radisson Hotel Group on Thursday said it has signed 11 new hotels across brands between January-April this year in key gateway cities and emerging destinations of the country.

These new hotels are present across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ujjain, Raipur, Sonamarg, Manali, Kerala and Visakhapatnam, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.

The group also announced the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection, in India with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad while expanding its portfolio across other brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals Retreats.

With these signings, the group has 110 operating hotels in over 64 locations across the country.

"2023 marks a significant milestone for us as we have successfully completed our 25-year journey in the Indian market. To translate our ambitious five-year expansion plan, we have signed 11 new hotels since January and have a strong pipeline ahead for this year.

"Our focus remains on strengthening our brand structure while enabling quality hospitality for guests across India,” Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Zubin Saxena said.

