Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Rain is expected in many parts of Rajasthan in the next two days due to the effect of a new western disturbance, the weather department said on Sunday.

A new western disturbance is likely to become active in some parts of the state on February 3 and 4, according to the Meteorological Department.

During this time, there is a possibility of rain in some places in eastern and northern Rajasthan.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius in Lunkaransar. The weather is likely to remain dry in the rest of the state in the coming days.

