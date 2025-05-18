Kota, May 18: A 25-year-old man was found hanging at his house in the early hours of Sunday with police suspecting that inability to secure a job drove him to take the step, police said. The incident took place when Ujjawal Gupta, from Laxman Vihar Colony in Kunhadi area, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room on the intervening night of May 17 and 18, a police officer said. He secured a degree in Bachelor of Technology few years ago and was preparing for recruitment exams, police said.

Circle Inspector Arvind Bharadwaj said Gupta was found hanging by his family members around 2 am when they noticed his room door open. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Kota Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping Before Train Over Altercation With Wife in Rajasthan.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said. Gupta's father, an assistant engineer at the Kota Thermal Power Plant, told police that his son had been in depression over being unemployed while his friends had secured jobs, the CI said. Kota Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Suffers Arm Fracture After Teacher Hits Her With Stick for Not Folding Mat Properly, FIR Lodged.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has ben registered for further investigation, police said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.