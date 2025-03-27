Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that the government is moving forward with the principle of Antyodaya of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is government's resolution to make "Poverty Free Rajasthan".

In this direction, state government has started 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana' in this year's budget, through which the government will bring all BPL families above the poverty line in 5,000 villages in the first phase and has also made a provision of Rs 300 crore for this.

Sharma was addressing the Antyodaya Kalyan Samaroh organised under the Rajasthan Day programme in Bharatpur on Thursday.

In a statement, while paying obeisance to the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the personalities who contributed to the integration of Rajasthan, the chief minister said that on 30 March 1949, Greater Rajasthan came into existence on the date of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada of the Indian New Year in the auspicious hour of Revati Nakshatra Indrayoga.

The government has decided to celebrate Rajasthan Day on the auspicious date of Chaitra Shukla Pratipada of the Indian New Year every year instead of March 30 and through this program organized in the series of Rajasthan Day celebrations, the idea of '?'?Antyodaya will reach from the land of Braj to the country and state.

Sharma said that the state government is running the Lado Protsahan Yojana to provide a saving bond of Rs 1.5 lakh on the birth of girls from poor families and through the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women associated with self-help groups are being made financially self-reliant and empowered.

The chief minister said that our government is working by giving priority to the deprived. Our government has announced the 'Dadu Dayal Ghumantu Empowerment Scheme', taking forward the chain of empowerment and upliftment of nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.

Sharma targeted the previous government saying that during the tenure of the previous government, the youth were betrayed due to incidents of paper leak. Our government believes in working and along with conducting recruitment examinations with complete transparency, it is providing timely employment to the youth. Not a single paper has been leaked in our government.

Chief Minister Sharma transferred an amount of Rs 100 crore to more than 92,000 construction workers through DBT. Also, Sharma allocated an amount of Rs 300 crore (Rs 100 crore per scheme) for Dang, Magra and Mewat regional development schemes. In the program, 20,000 land deeds were distributed, dairy booth allotment to 311 people, electric wheel was also distributed to clay artists.

The Chief Minister distributed power driven wheel chairs and assistive devices to the disabled. The Chief Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes connected virtually from various districts in the program.

On this occasion, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with development in every area of '?the state, the benefits of schemes are being ensured to every section.

