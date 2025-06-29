Latest News | Rajasthan: Man, Two Children Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle in Kota

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 32-year-old man and his two children were killed, while his wife was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    Latest News | Rajasthan: Man, Two Children Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle in Kota

    Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A 32-year-old man and his two children were killed, while his wife was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 29, 2025 06:42 PM IST
    Latest News | Rajasthan: Man, Two Children Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Motorcycle in Kota

    Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man and his two children were killed, while his wife was injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

    The accident took place around 2.30 pm in front of the Sri Ram factory under the Udhyog Nagar police station limits, when the family was on its way to attend a function in the Kanswa area, they said.

    Also Read | How To Spot a Fake Website? PIB Fact Check Shares 5 Simple Tips To Identify Fraudulent Sites and Stay Safe From Online Scams.

    The deceased were identified as Karishan Kahar (32), a resident of Ranpur police station area in Kota city, his three-year-old daughter Yashashvi, and his four-month-old son Parth. Karishan's wife Jyoti was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Circle Inspector Jitendra Singh said.

    According to police, the truck hit the motorcycle from behind, killing the two children on the spot. Kahar succumbed to injuries shortly after being taken to a hospital.

    Also Read | Bank Holidays in July 2025: No Nationwide Holiday for Muharram on July 7, Banks To Remain Shut for 13 Days This Month; Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates.

    The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

    The truck driver fled the scene after the accident. However, the vehicle has been seized, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, they added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

