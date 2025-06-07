Jaipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's cyber crime branch has cautioned people against registering for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme through fake mobile app links and issued an advisory in this regard.

The police said that cybercriminals are trapping people by sharing a fake link or APK file on social media, claiming it to be the mobile app of the scheme.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers get financial assistance of Rs 6,000 in three instalments every year.

According to this, fake APK files of PM Kisan Registration and PM-KISAN scheme are being shared on WhatsApp groups and other means. It is being claimed that through this app, farmers can register for the scheme from the comfort of their homes and get benefits immediately.

Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) Shantanu Kumar said that the investigation has revealed that through the fake APK file, backdoor malware gets installed in the mobile. This gives control of the mobile to cybercriminals.

Criminals are then able to illegally withdraw money from bank accounts by obtaining mobile screen recordings, OTP, banking apps and other sensitive information.

The Branch has clarified that registration in PM-KISAN can only be done through the tehsil-level agriculture office, central government portal, pmkisan.gov.in, or CSC (Common Service Centre).

According to the police, people should only download the official app from Google Play Store.

It has appealed to the general public, especially farmers and e-mitra operators, to be cautious of any fake link or app. If any such activity is reported, immediately inform the cyber helpline number 1930 or the nearest police/cyber police station, the advisory stated.

