Ayodhya, Mar 4 (PTI) The visiting hours for the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been extended, with the temple now opening an hour earlier at 6 am instead of 7 am.

The new schedule, which also includes revised aarti timings, came into effect on Monday, the temple trust's media centre said.

According to the updated schedule, devotees can enter the temple from 6:30 am to 11:50 am following the Shringar Aarti. The temple will then close at 12 pm for the Raj Bhog Aarti. Visiting hours will resume from 1 pm to 6:50 pm, after which the Sandhya Aarti will take place at 7 pm.

Devotees will be allowed to visit until 9:45 pm, and the temple will finally close for the day after the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm, the trust said.

