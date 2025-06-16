Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has relocated the Andhra Pradesh Regional Office to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

It was earlier functioning from Hyderabad.

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar inaugurated the new office in Vijayawada, the central bank said in a release.

The regional office will be functioning at Vijayawada with Integrated Banking Department (IBD), Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD), Foreign Exchange Department (FED), and Department of Supervision (DoS), it said.

Human Resource Management Department (HRMD), Centralised Establishment Section (CES), Rajbhasha Cell, Audit Budget and Control Cell (ABCC), Department of Information Technology Cell (DIT) and Protocol & Security Establishment (P& SE) too will be functioning at Vijayawada.

The currency management for Andhra Pradesh will continue to be conducted by the RBI's office in Hyderabad.

The regional office is headed by Attah Omar Basheer, Regional Director.

