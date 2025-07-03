New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has picked a minority stake in UK-based FACEGYM for an undisclosed sum and will launch the facial fitness and skincare brand in India, a statement said on Thursday.

The company said this investment is part of its expansion in the high-growth beauty and wellness space.

"Through this partnership, Reliance Retail's Tira will spearhead FACEGYM's India foray – leading its local operations and market development, bringing the brand's innovative concept to the Indian consumer," a joint statement said.

Reliance will establish and scale FACEGYM's presence in India over the next five years, through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities, it said.

Tira is an omnichannel beauty retail platform owned by Reliance Retail.

"This expansion will leverage Reliance's robust retail ecosystem, market expertise, and deep consumer insights to introduce and scale FACEGYM's unique offering in a rapidly growing beauty space," it said.

Founded by beauty and wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM has pioneered a transformative approach to skincare by combining non-invasive facial workouts with advanced skincare formulations.

"The partnership reinforces Reliance Retail's broader strategy to scale its presence in the beauty and personal care vertical, anchored by Tira," it said.

Bhakti Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Tira, said: "FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness – creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India who is experience-oriented, and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts."

Angelo Castello, CEO of FACEGYM, said, "With our current strategic partnerships, we are in a powerful position to turn FACEGYM into one of the only beauty services. This partnership with a leading conglomerate like Reliance will serve as a catalyst for our global expansion by establishing our presence in the dynamic Indian market."

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of 19,340 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2025.

