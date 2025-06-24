New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Supply chain firm Prozo on Tuesday said that Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has made strategic investment into the company.

Prozo has raised a total of USD 20 million to date, with participation from investors such as Sixth Sense Ventures and Jafco Asia across multiple funding rounds.

"I am glad to invest in Prozo, which is focused on building the backbone of India's new-age commerce," Sharma said.

The company did not disclose the investment amount.

Founded in 2016, Prozo currently operates 42 tech-enabled warehouses covering over 2.2 million square feet, delivers to more than 24,000 pin codes, and is operating at a revenue run-rate of Rs 250 crore.

* Amazon India to begin 3-day Prime Day 2025 sale from July 12

E-commerce firm Amazon India will start its three-day Prime Day 2025 sale for paid members from July 12.

This is the first ever Prime Day sale that the company will run for three days.

"Prime Day 2025 will be a first ever three-day celebration in India, running from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14, offering 72 hours of great deals...all curated exclusively for Prime members," the company said in a statement.

