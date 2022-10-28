New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Friday said that it has entered into a pact with Airport Authority of India (AAI) for facilitating the start of commercial flights from Rourkela in Odisha.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has signed the operation and management contract with AAI through its unit Rourkela Steel Plant.

The public sector enterprise had in 2018 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for use of its own airport, under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, for operation of commercial flights.

The civil aviation ministry has rendered financial support for the upgradation of this airport.

The Odisha government will deliver security, fire and ambulance services besides assisting with other local clearances.

AAI, on behalf of SAIL - Rourkela Steel Plant, will operate and manage the airport.

Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -UDAN, a flagship project of the central government launched by the civil aviation ministry, envisages enhancing the regional air connectivity by providing support in terms of infrastructure and other facilities.

The start of operations at Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur airports under the RCS-UDAN would benefit the citizens of these cities through better connectivity and also speed up the development activities in the region.

