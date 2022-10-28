The southwestern region of India, which has contributed significantly to the field of classical music along with Carnatic and Hindustani traditions, is popularly known by the name of Karnataka. Originally known as the State of Mysore, the region will celebrate its most prominent event on Tuesday, November 1, as Karnataka Rajyotsava 2022. The public holiday is also known by the name of Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day. It is marked yearly by Kannadigas across the world. During the government holiday, the entire state of Karnataka wears a festive look as the red and yellow Kannada flags are hoisted at various strategic locations with great vigour. We present a brief history and the importance of commemorating the ancient past of Karnataka to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava 2022. Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana Day, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, Punjab Day, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Day – India Celebrates Formation of 7 States.

Karnataka Rajyotsava History

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day commemorates the day when several Kannada-speaking areas were merged to form the current Karnataka state on November 1, 1956. In 1950, India became a republic, and many states were formed and established based on different lingos. The story of how Karnataka was formed began with Aluru Venkata Rao's Karnataka Ekikarana movement. On November 1, 1956, many Kannada-speaking localities of Madras and Bombay premierships were amalgamated with the Mysore state to establish a Kannada-speaking state. In the newly established state of Mysore, Old Mysore, Canara and North Karnataka were the three localities. But the North Karnataka people did not support the retention of the name 'Mysore'. So, on November 1, 1973, in defence of this thought, the name of the region was changed to "Karnataka".

Karnataka Rajyotsava Significance & Celebration

If one wishes to witness the festival of Karnataka Day, Bengaluru, the state's capital city, is the best destination to visit on the event day. Along with hoisting the state's flag on November 1, people also recite the Kannada anthem "Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate", and youth, on the other hand, take out political processions on their vehicles. The occasion is observed by all the residents of Karnataka despite any religious boundaries. Rajyotsava awards are distributed, and the Chief Minister of the state inaugurates cultural functions.

